October 19: Review of the Revised NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects (Meeting 2)

OPEN SESSION MEETING

OCTOBER 19, 2020

AGENDA

1:00 Purpose of Open Session and Introduction of Committee Members

David Savitz

Chair, Committee to Review the Revised NTP Monograph on Systematic Review of Fluoride

Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects

Professor, Brown University School of Public Health

1:10 Overview of the Revised NTP Monograph and the Substantive

Changes Made to the Draft Monograph

Mary S. Wolfe

Deputy Division Director for Policy

Division of NTP, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)

Kyla W. Taylor

Health Scientist, Office of Health Assessment and Translation

Division of NTP, NIEHS

1:45 Discussion – NTP/NIEHS Staff and Committee

2:10 Open Microphone – Opportunity for Public Comment

2:30 END OF OPEN SESSION

