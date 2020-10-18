Fluoride Action Network

home // News // October 19: Review of the Revised NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects (Meeting 2) //

October 19: Review of the Revised NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects (Meeting 2)

Source: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine | October 18th, 2020
Location: United States, National USA

Note: Link to public meeting will be forthcomig

Committee to Review the Revised NTP Monograph on Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects

OPEN SESSION MEETING

OCTOBER 19, 2020

AGENDA

1:00 Purpose of Open Session and Introduction of Committee Members

David Savitz
Chair, Committee to Review the Revised NTP Monograph on Systematic Review of Fluoride
Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects
Professor, Brown University School of Public Health

1:10 Overview of the Revised NTP Monograph and the Substantive
Changes Made to the Draft Monograph

Mary S. Wolfe
Deputy Division Director for Policy
Division of NTP, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)

Kyla W. Taylor
Health Scientist, Office of Health Assessment and Translation
Division of NTP, NIEHS

1:45 Discussion – NTP/NIEHS Staff and Committee

2:10 Open Microphone – Opportunity for Public Comment

2:30 END OF OPEN SESSION

Meeting Materials

Public Agenda (pdf, 49 KB)

Contact Ben Ulrich,

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF