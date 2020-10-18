October 19: Review of the Revised NTP Monograph on Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects (Meeting 2)

Committee to Review the Revised NTP Monograph on Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects
OPEN SESSION MEETING
OCTOBER 19, 2020
AGENDA
1:00 Purpose of Open Session and Introduction of Committee Members
David Savitz
Chair, Committee to Review the Revised NTP Monograph on Systematic Review of Fluoride
Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognitive Health Effects
Professor, Brown University School of Public Health
1:10 Overview of the Revised NTP Monograph and the Substantive
Changes Made to the Draft Monograph
Mary S. Wolfe
Deputy Division Director for Policy
Division of NTP, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)
Kyla W. Taylor
Health Scientist, Office of Health Assessment and Translation
Division of NTP, NIEHS
1:45 Discussion – NTP/NIEHS Staff and Committee
2:10 Open Microphone – Opportunity for Public Comment