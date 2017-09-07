A WARNING! FROM THE DISTRICT OF MUSKOKA TO RESIDENTS.

Inserted with last month’s water bill, from the District of Muskoka, was a bright pink letter, warning residents of door-to-door solicitors selling water filters. This warning letter was not signed or dated, and goes on to reassure us that “District water is held to the highest standards.”

As far as their “highest standards” statement, many health professionals and independent scientists would disagree. The addition of controversial harmful fluoridation chemicals which have nothing to do with drinking water quality or potability, continue to be added to Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Bala, Port Carling, and MacTier. The impure chemical used for water fluoridation is an industrial grade byproduct of the fertilizer industry, hydrofluorosilicic acid, containing many other carcinogens, and arsenic is one of them. Since when is the addition of arsenic to drinking water safe at any level, as well as fluoride?

This heated controversy has spurred neighbouring towns Huntsville, Baysville, Barrie, Orillia, Parry Sound, and hundreds of other Canadian towns to either end or never initiate the addition of these fluoridation chemicals to community drinking water. Also, 97 per cent of western Europe has rejected water fluoridation.

The largest state legislature in the U.S. recently passed a bill mandating infant fluoride warnings on all water bills in fluoridated communities. On March 15, 2012, the New Hampshire House of Representatives voted 253-23 in favour of the bill.

The warning states:

“Your public water supply is fluoridated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if your child under the age of 6 months is exclusively consuming infant formula reconstituted with fluoridated water, there may be an increased chance of dental fluorosis. Consult your child’s health care provider for more information.”

At the very least, if the District of Muskoka is concerned about our health, then they should also include warnings, on our water bills, of the dangers of ingesting fluoridation chemicals.

Remember, swallowing fluoride exposes every tissue in your body to both a drug and a toxic substance, damaging soft tissues (brain, kidneys, and endocrine system), as well as teeth (dental fluorosis) and bones (skeletal fluorosis). Substantiated proof of toxic fluoride overdose, is apparent in the 41 per cent of dental fluorosis seen in adolescents, a condition in which tooth enamel becomes discoloured and mottled resulting in badly damaged teeth, an increase of over 400 per cent from the rates found 60 years ago. (CDC 2010)

A baby being fed formula reconstituted with fluoridated tap water receives approximately 175 times more fluoride than a breastfed infant.

So, District of Muskoka, where are the fluoridation warnings on our water bill? Sincerely,

Ruth Bednar, R.H.N., R.N.C.P., R.O.H.P.

www.muskokacof.webs.com

Gravenhurst

*Original article online at https://www.muskokaregion.com/opinion-story/7540210-district-of-muskoka-should-have-warnings-in-water-bills/