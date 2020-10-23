Fluoride Action Network

Park Hills to continue fluoridation

Source: Daily Journal | By Bobby Radford
Posted on October 23rd, 2020
Location: United States, Missouri

The Park Hills City Council met in regular session last week to vote on several ordinances and resolutions. Council members voted to purchase a new backhoe for the Water Department, buy a new rock crawler for the Public Works Department, enter into agreements for paving projects, and continue the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply.

The city council has been discussing the possible cessation of fluoride use in the city’s water for the past 90 days.

Members of the council have listened to public input, reviewed petitions, and heard professional opinions.

The resolution to cease the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply died for lack of motion during October’s meeting. The city will continue the use of fluoride in the water supply.

*Original article online at https://dailyjournalonline.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/park-hills-to-continue-fluoridation/article_124dd962-3d31-53eb-839c-de6be122585b.html
