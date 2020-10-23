Park Hills to continue fluoridation

The city council has been discussing the possible cessation of fluoride use in the city’s water for the past 90 days.
Excerpt
The Park Hills City Council met in regular session last week to vote on several ordinances and resolutions. Council members voted to purchase a new backhoe for the Water Department, buy a new rock crawler for the Public Works Department, enter into agreements for paving projects, and continue the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply.
Members of the council have listened to public input, reviewed petitions, and heard professional opinions.
The resolution to cease the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply died for lack of motion during October’s meeting. The city will continue the use of fluoride in the water supply.