Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is holding another Rain Barrel Distribution Event on Saturday, November 11. Customers who have pre-ordered can pick up their barrels between 2 and 4 p.m. at the Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Avenue in Pasadena.

PWP said online orders are now being taken through www.rainbarrelsintl.com/events-order.asp?id=295, for pick-up on November 11. The utility also said only rain barrels ordered in advance are guaranteed to be available.

Each rain barrel is designed with a brass spigot for a garden hose attachment, has a screen to prevent mosquitoes from accessing water, has a side brass overflow, and is made from plastic reused food grade barrels. Available colors are black and terra cotta.

The rain barrels cost $65 each but will be free with a rebate from the Metropolitan Water District and PWP. Rebates start at $35 per barrel or $250 per cistern, in exchange for customers collecting and reusing rainwater for lawns and gardens, minimizing the amount of water flowing into storm drains, sewer systems, and local waterways.

The Metropolitan Water District says plants and microbes prefer rainwater because it is naturally “soft” and free of chlorine, fluoride and other chemicals…

