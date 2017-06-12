The provincial government has thus far offered no response to Peel Region’s request for toxicity tests on the additive used to fluoridate local drinking water.

Last February, the region sent a letter to the province asking for the tests and requested the government assume responsibility for administering municipal water fluoridation in Ontario.

Ministry of Health officials, contacted by Metroland Media, recently confirmed the letter had been received, but a response was still pending.

In emails, spokespersons for the ministry also reiterated the government’s support for water fluoridation “as a safe and cost-effective” measure to promote oral health.

They noted that the minister and Chief Medical Officer of Health sent a joint letter to Ontario councils expressing that support and encouraging municipalities to continue water fluoridation.

“The Ministry is reviewing the request by Peel for toxicity testing with other partners, including Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Public Health Ontario, and will follow up accordingly in our response to the letter,” an email from the ministry said.

The email added that water fluoridation is a municipal responsibility under the Fluoridation Act.

Last March, after a review by the region’s Community Water Fluoridation Committee, Peel council endorsed a motion to continue the long-standing practice.

* Original article online at https://www.bramptonguardian.com/news-story/7367425-peel-s-request-for-fluoride-toxicity-tests-still-unanswered-by-ontario-government/