Registered voters in Petersburg will be asked if the city should keep fluoride in its city water supply, and citizens are ratcheting up their stance on the issue from both sides.

Sandy Volk, a dental hygienist, regrets not giving her kids more fluoride vitamins when they were young.

Living near Papke’s Landing, Volk’s household didn’t receive city water, which had then and does now have a dose of fluoride in it. So she gave her kids fluoride compacted into a pill. She said the schools and recreation facilities all ran on city water, which her kids frequented, so she was careful not…

Subscription needed to read full article.

*Article online at http://www.petersburgpilot.com/story/2017/09/21/news/citizens-weigh-in-on-water-fluoridation/6473.html