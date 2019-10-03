COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is advising residents with wells in Woodmen Valley to avoid drinking or cooking with the possibly contaminated water. Instead, state health officials advise residents to drink bottled water or install a reverse osmosis filtration system.

The recommendation comes as the state agency awaits for test results from the Air Force Academy, which found high levels of PFOS chemicals in its own groundwater…

