The Town of Plattsburgh is getting another chunk of money toward its multi-million-dollar water project.

A $500,000 award for Plattsburgh from the Northern Border Regional Commission — along with other grants for St. Lawrence County and Ogdensburg — will “go a long way toward improving our North Country infrastructure,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said Friday.

WELLS, TREATMENT

In the Town of Plattsburgh, the money will pay for installation of two 12-inch water-production wells and a 20-by-30-foot treatment building for chlorination and fluoridation.

Town Supervisor Michael Chapman said they were elated to hear about the grant.

“This is a significant step toward helping offset the project costs,” Cashman told the Press-Republican.

“We are chasing every dollar that we can to keep cost of project down.”

He said he had been “cautiously optimistic” about getting this money, “but it was no guarantee at all.”

So town officials were thrilled Friday when the news came through.

“This is just one funding source out of many we will continue to go after,” Cashman added.

WORKING TOGETHER

He said he has had several meetings with Stefanik and her team about the project and appreciated their help.

“Infrastructure is critical to creating jobs and increasing economic opportunity,” Stefanik said in a statement, promising to continue working to improve area infrastructure.

Cashman said the money will directly impact the town’s ability to address the health, safety, economic sustainability and development interests.

“The Northern Border Regional Commission supports our position as the economic hub of the North County and a regional source for water,” he said.

“We are extremely appreciative of the partnership with Congresswoman Stefanik who aided in securing these funds.”

