Excerpt:

The gap on the fluoride advisory vote expanded to 3,157, or 57.55 percent, against adding fluoride to the Port Angeles water supply. Votes in favor of adding fluoride grew to 2,329, or 42.54 percent.

*Original article, titled “Dexter’s lead over Bergland grows in second count of ballots in Clallam County,” is online at http://www.peninsuladailynews.com/politics/dexters-lead-over-bergland-grows-in-second-count-of-ballots-in-clallam-county/