Port Macquarie-Hastings: Fluoride poll undermines responsible oral health

It is time to call out those local government politicians responsible for undermining the oral health of our community with their meaningless, misleading and expensive poll question regarding water fluoridation.
Claims that fluoride is “poison” are laughable. Just about any substance given in sufficient dose is toxic, including sterile water.
Chlorine has been used as a chemical weapon throughout the last 100 years but council still uses it to sanitise the town pool and our drinking water – sodium hypochlorite – scary, eh?!
Maybe we should have a poll on that too?! Or seatbelts? Or folate in bread? As you can see, it quickly gets ridiculous if a poll has to be called for every public health action with good evidence for efficacy and safety.
The fact that they quietly stopped fluoridating the majority of our water supply for the last 18 months is nothing short of scandalous.
This is a requirement of the NSW government.
Any private business breaking a council health regulation like this would be out of business in a flash.
It’s time these politicians turned their minds to their real jobs of service provision for our community.
Maybe that poll money could be better spent there?
Certainly they should leave decisions about public health to the experts.
Mark Stewart
Port Macquarie
*Original letter online at https://www.portnews.com.au/story/7383766/fluoride-poll-undermines-responsible-oral-health/