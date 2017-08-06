At a time when the government is advising the public, particularly children, to consume safe drinking water to stay fit during the monsoon, students at Government Elementary School in Kishanpura village drink contaminated water, rich in fluoride, from a hand pump. Sources said, “To prepare mid-day meal for students, water is drawn from the hand pump.”

Besides, the school lacks infrastructure. There are few benches and a majority of students sit on tattered mats. The school has just two classrooms. While one of the rooms has been occupied by students of Classes I and II, the other one is used by those of Classes III and IV. Children of Class III sit in the verandah.

“The school lacks ideal environment for students as they are forced to sit together. Their course is different, their IQ level is different and their the concentration level is different. In the end, it is the students who suffer,” said a teacher. Kirandeep Kaur, in-charge of Government Elementary School, Kishanpura, said, “I have already written about the problems to the higher authorities.” She added that she had demanded a grant so that children could be provided safe drinking water.

*Original article online at http://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/portable-water-infra-pangs-at-kishanpura-school/447890.html