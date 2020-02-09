Dental Health Contest: The Pennsylvania Dental Association invites third-graders to show their creativity in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month with posters. The theme is “Fluoride in Water Prevents Cavities!” This year marks the 75th anniversary of community water fluoridation. Three statewide winners will be selected. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. Also, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The grand prize will be awarded to the first-place winner at a school function. The second place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100. PDA offers classroom resources, including a lesson plan featuring information on dental health, classroom activities and worksheets. Contact Michelle Berrones at mmb@padental.org for materials. All entries must be submitted by March 6. Select one classroom winner and submit to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in April.

*Original article titled Pocono Parenting Calendar online at https://www.poconorecord.com/entertainmentlife/20200209/pocono-parenting-calendar