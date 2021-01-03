Fluoride Action Network

Potential Human Health Risks Due to Groundwater Fluoride Contamination: A Case Study in the Bilate River Basin of Southern Main Ethiopian Rift, Ethiopia

Source: Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology | Authors: Haji M, Karuppannan S, Qin D, Shube H, Kawo NS.
Posted on January 3rd, 2021
Location: Ethiopia

Abstract

The main focus of the present research was to examine the appropriateness of groundwater resources for drinking purposes in the Bilate River Basin of Southern Main Ethiopian Rift, Ethiopia. The groundwater quality index (GWQI), fluoride pollution index (FPI), and human health risk were used to examine the human health risk factors associated with the intake of high fluoride groundwater. For this purpose, 29 groundwater samples were collected from the existing wells and were analyzed for various physicochemical parameters. The dominant cation was Na+, followed by Ca2+, Mg2+, and K+. The dominant anion was HCO3, followed by Cl, SO42-, and F. The Gibbs plot shows that rock-water interactions are the dominant factor controlling the groundwater chemistry. By using the GWQI, the quality of groundwater samples was 31% excellent, 21% good, 31% poor, and 17% very poor. The fluoride concentration in groundwater ranges from 0.2 to 5.60 mg/L (mean, 2.10 mg/L). 59% (i.e., 17 wells) of the groundwater samples were not suitable for drinking, because they surpassed the drinking water quality limit of 1.5 mg/L. The remaining 41% (i.e., 12 wells) of the samples were suitable for drinking. The FPI indicates that 51.72% of the wells were highly polluted by fluoride. The noncarcinogenic health risk varies from 0.75 to 8.44 for children (83%), 0.34–3.84 for women (62%), and 0.27–3.01 for men (52%), which indicates that children are at higher health risk than women and men due to the physiological condition and the rates of ingestion.

*Original abstract of the study titled, Potential Human Health Risks Due to Groundwater Fluoride Contamination: A Case Study Using Multi-techniques Approaches (GWQI, FPI, GIS, HHRA) in Bilate River Basin of Southern Main Ethiopian Rift, Ethiopia, online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00244-020-00802-2

 

References

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Applied Geology, School of Applied Natural Science, Adama Science and Technology University, P.O. Box 1888, Adama, Ethiopia

    Muhammed Haji, Shankar Karuppannan & Hassen Shube

  2. Key Laboratory of Shale Gas and Geoengineering, Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, 100029, China

    Dajun Qin

  3. Institute of Earth Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

    Dajun Qin

  4. School of Natural Resources, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE, 68583-0996, USA

    Nafyad Serre Kawo

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Shankar Karuppannan.

 

