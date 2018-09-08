POTSDAM — The issue of water fluoridation is hotly debated, even beyond the village’s borders. Professionals from other states and countries have traveled to Potsdam for weeks to offer their opinions about whether or not the village should continue fluoridating its water.

After a public hearing and regular village board meeting Tuesday, officials scheduled a vote on the issue this month.

“We are planning to have a resolution on our Sept. 17 regular board meeting,” said village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler.

Village officials have kept their opinions to themselves, but villagers haven’t, and for an hour and a half, villagers and visitors from other villages, counties, states and countries expressed their views in the hope of persuading the board.

“Some people don’t want it,” resident Jerry Bartlet said. “A dosing schedule is more precise,” he later added.

“This is a Band-Aid issue,” Susan Powers said. “This Band-Aid solution doesn’t address the underlying issue our region is facing.”

“We don’t have enough evidence to stop doing it,” Alan Rosner said.

“We have a health problem if we fluoridate our water or if we don’t fluoridate our water,” Rosemarie Rivezzi said.

On Sept. 17, either a decision will be made on the question or the vote will be pushed back, again.

*Original article online at http://www.watertowndailytimes.com/news05/potsdam-residents-voice-opinions-on-water-fluoridation-as-the-village-plans-to-vote-on-matter-on-sept-17-20180908

