POTSDAM — The village’s trustees are looking at options for renovating the municipal water treatment plant.

One decision they will have to make soon is whether to continue fluoridating the water.

Gregory O. Thompson, village administrator, said the village received a grant from the state to do an engineering study on its fluoridation equipment to see what it would take to rehabilitate the system. At the same time, they started being approached by residents who wanted the village to do away with fluoridation.

“Now we have to decide what we are going to do,” he said.

Trustees have to decide whether to go forward with the study or to return the grant money and cease fluoridating the water.

Mr. Thompson admits it will be a hot button issue.

“I get emails every day,” he said. “More against (fluoridating) at this point, but I get emails for it too.”

For the time being, the issue is being tabled so trustees can make an informed decision.

“They’re each doing their independent research,” said Mr. Thompson. “I’m at their whim right now.”

When the trustees feel they have done enough research, it will come back for a vote. There will also be a public hearing before the vote, likely scheduled for next month.

“At this point, I don’t have an opinion,” said Abby Lee, one of the trustees.

She is still looking at all the affected groups and who to reach out to for more information, although she did say she wanted to call officials in Canton, which has not fluoridated its water since 2001.

“That’s part of the research process, identifying who to talk to and then talking to them,” she said.

*Original article online at http://www.watertowndailytimes.com/news05/potsdam-trustees-consider-whether-to-end-fluoridation-20170827