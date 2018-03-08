Excerpt:

… In other business, Trustee Steven J. Warr requested that the issue of fluoridation of the village’s water — which the trustees have been debating since last summer — be brought back after a break of several months.

“I think we just need to bring it to a head somehow,” he said.

Trustee Abigail D. Lee said the issue was determining how the village would fulfill the state legal requirement to provide an alternative to fluoridation if it is no longer used in the water.

Mr. Warr expressed his hope that the issue of fluoridation could be discussed at the next village meeting.

During the period for public comment, Dean Laubscher, a resident and outspoken critic of fluoridation, said he was losing patience with the trustee’s inaction.

“I’ve been sending you, and other people have been sending you scads of information on how bad it is,” he said. “My patience is wearing thin.”

The trustees also set several dates, including changing the meeting dates in April to April 9 and 23, and changing the meeting times for the May, June, July and August meetings to 4:30 p.m…

