Ongole: The Ongole MP, YV Subbareddy met the Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and requested him to include the Prakasam district as one of the backward districts and include it along with the 115 backward districts in the action plan of development by the Central government, according to a press note released by his office.

The MP explained the Union Minister that the Prakasam district was affected by the backwardness by all means and the public were dying with fluorosis. He said that about 1142 habitations in the district were affected by fluorosis and 427 people died due to kidney disease between 2014 and 2016. He said that nearly 2000 people from the western area of the district were undergoing dialysis.

He explained that the completion of Veligonda project was the only solution to save the district and requested to sanction Rs 1000 crore in the next Union Budget under Krishi Sanchayi Yojana.

He also explained the Minister that about 48 in the total 56 mandals of the district have fluoride, arsenic and other dangerous metals in the water and asked him to include the areas under NRDWP (National Rural Drinking Water Programme) scheme to provide pure drinking water.

The MP announced that the Minister, Arun Jaitley responded positively to his pleas and was expecting a similar reaction from the government soon.

