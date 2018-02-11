Prof Connett’s speaking tour has got off to a good start with full houses at both Cambridge and Te Awamutu. Next talk is tonight in Whangarei – Monday 12th Feb at 5.30pm at Cafler Suite, Forum North, Rust Avenue, Whangarei – see details of all Talks here

Interest in this issue is growing. Especially now that towns and cities that have never had fluoridation (or have stopped fluoridation years ago) are under threat. People in these areas are particularly unhappy. They know it is not needed and they do not want this forced on them. Any Government introducing fluoridation – whether it be by the front door or the back door such as the current Bill which aims to shift decision making to the DHBs – will find themselves in an unenviable position.

The tour has sparked two really good articles. One in Hawke’s Bay Today and the other in Whanganui’s Midweek Chronicle. And the fact that Prof Connett will be speaking at Parliament at 5pm on Thursday 22nd February, has caused National’s Health spokesperson, Jonathan Coleman, to give us more coverage – by telling the media that politicians should not even listen to opposing views! See more on these below.

Please help to end fluoridation by ensuring that all the MPs, particularly PM Jacidna Ardern, Health Minister David Clark and Associate Health Minister, Julie Ann Genter – attend Prof Connett’s presentation in Parliament. Please email and/or ring as many politicians as you can. If you have attended one of Prof Connett’s talks, at any time in the past, please explain to the MPs why they MUST learn this information. Email addresses of MPs can be found HERE.