The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has released its draft public statement on water fluoridation for public consultation and submission.

The NHMRC draft statement strongly recommends that community water fluoridation is a safe, effective and ethical method of reducing tooth decay in Australia and states that there is no reliable evidence to suggest fluoridation is the cause of any health problems.

Water fluoridation was introduced into Australia as early as 1964 in Canberra and Hobart with other states and territories following shortly after. The draft statement examines the scientific evidence behind the continued use of water fluoridation.

Public submissions can be made up until 3 August 2017.

The draft public statement can be found here.

*Original article online at http://www.rk.com.au/insights/rk-health-insights-27-july/public-statement-of-water-fluoridation-open-for-public-consultation/

See also the statement from the National Health and Medical Research Council