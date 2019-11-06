Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Public Trust in Tap Water May Hinge on Fluoride Link to Child IQ //

Public Trust in Tap Water May Hinge on Fluoride Link to Child IQ

Source: Bloomberg Environment | November 6th, 2019 | By Pat Rizzuto
Location: United States, National USA
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF