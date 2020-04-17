Excerpt

Would MDH [Minnesota Department of Health] allow flexibility in routine sampling timeframes in the event that we are only able to maintain essential services to keep things running?

Systems are still required to collect samples during their monitoring periods. MDH is working on this issue and will provide additional information as it becomes available. Contact your District Engineer to discuss specific questions about your system.

How should we handle fluoride monitoring?

Fluoride monitoring must be done at locations in the distribution system following the frequency of your current plan. During the COVID-19 response, you can consider a few options:

Limit distribution sites to those that limit exposure to operators and the public.

Collect samples from hydrants, storage reservoirs, and pump stations.

Take samples at or near the entry point, assuming sufficient mixing occurs before the sample tap.

If staff and/or supply limitations require, stop fluoridation and notify MDH. Add this information to your monthly report.

