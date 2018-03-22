A partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Delta Dental is allowing kids across Wisconsin access to free dental care.

For each of the 43 quarterback sacks the Packers recorded during the 2017/18 season, a donation was made to the Seal-A-Smile program, which provides free oral health screenings, fluoride varnish and sealants to elementary students.

Delta Dental presented a check for $11,075 to the program at Roosevelt Elementary School in Plover Wednesday afternoon. The school was also presented a check for $1,000.

After the check presentation the students opened wide for dental screenings and fluoride varnish.

The Seal-A-Smile program will screen about 65,000 students and will place sealants on about 30,000 students in 2018.

*Original article online at http://www.wsaw.com/content/news/Quarterback-sacks-mean-less-plaque-for-kids-across-Wisconsin-477557663.html