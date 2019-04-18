Re: The fluoride debate: ‘I know what I saw,’ by Anne Jarvis, March 1.

As an environmentalist, organic farmer and believer of informed consent, I have several reasons for opposing fluoridation chemicals in drinking water but after reading Anne Jarvis’ opinion piece about dental anecdotes I thought it important that the public know the reality for people like me, who suffer kidney disease.

I have polycystic kidney disease. This is an inherited disease that results in compromised kidney function. Fluoride is a toxin and drinking water with added fluoride puts a strain on my kidneys. When kidney disease patients swallow fluoride, it accumulates in our bodies more so than someone with kidneys that work properly. Ingesting fluoride means it will build up in my bones and make them more brittle as I age, increasing my risk for hip fractures and more.

Fluoride is easy to find and cheap to buy in toothpaste for those who want it. It doesn’t make sense to add something to the drinking water so that it becomes unsafe for some members of the community.

Bottled water is not affordable and not environmentally friendly. I already pay for municipal drinking water from my tap — though I and others needing to avoid fluoride should not be burdened with finding and paying for an alternative source of drinking water.