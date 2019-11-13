More than 1,500 children are likely to be screened on Children’s Day on November 14 for anti-cavity treatment (fluoride application) as part of a record-aiming, mega free dental camp in Delhi planned by Smile India.

Children at high risk would given anti-cavity fluoride treatment at 18 different centres spread across Delhi NCR, at the same time as part of 14th November — Cavity Prevention Day activity, a statement said.

Smile India will be supported by IDA Delhi state branch and Ivoclar-Vivadent, a leading international dental company based out of Schann, Switzerland, that has volunteered to provide the material (fluoride) for this event. Smile India organisation is in tie-up with various NGOs across Delhi NCR such as Salaam Baalak Trust & its various shelters, Hope foundation, Panchvati Homes, Mother Teresa Missionaries, Parkshala, Cansupport, to name a few. Every month Smile India’s team of doctors organises dental camps at these NGOs. They then create a database of the kids and invite them on specific appointments at their centre, providing basic and advanced dental treatment, free of cost.

Smile India was founded in 2002 by Dr Sushant Umre with a mission to take oral health care and dental awareness to the grass root level. Dr Ishita Umre, daughter of Dr Sushant Umre, has been looking after the operations at Smile India over the past nine years.