Regina city council on water fluoridation

Almost all city councillors and the mayor have already signed a motion for a water fluoridation program in the city.

On Wednesday, city council will direct administration to adopt a program of community water fluoridation, which dental professionals say helps reduce dental decay without being harmful. The program will be similar to what Moose Jaw and other cities currently have in place and will be in accordance with norms established by Health Canada.

Council is recommended to approve the program to start once upgrades to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant are complete.

*Original article online at https://regina.ctvnews.ca/regina-city-council-to-pass-conversion-therapy-ban-discuss-ring-road-train-track-relocation-wednesday-1.5540393