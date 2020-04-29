Highlights

The present study focuses on fluoride removal from the water using encapsulated active growing blue–green algae. Encapsulation of active growing algae as biosorbent provides a unique type of biosorbent that continuously develops new active sites for biosorption and can be separated easily from treated water. The experiment was conducted in batch mode with varying parameters- initial pH, initial fluoride concentration, and different biomass amounts (biosorbent dose). The parameters mentioned above were considered and optimized using response surface methodology (RSM). Additionally, the biosorption study assures 60% removal from 3.0 mg/L of initial fluoride concentration. Furthermore, the process was found to follow the Freundlich isotherm model. The study follows first-order kinetics; further, the intra-particle diffusion and surface biosorption both contribute to the rate-determining step. In addition to that, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) results also confirmed the contribution of algal biomass on fluoride removal.

