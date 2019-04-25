Excerpt: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has awarded six recipients with IU President’s International Research Awards, President Michael A. McRobbie has announced. The projects — in areas such as global maternal health, refugee arrival infrastructure and moisture recycling — aim to make a difference in communities around the world and here at home, furthering high-impact research efforts… This year’s recipients and their topics of study include:

Esperanza Angeles Martinez Mier

Urinary fluoride in pregnant women living in Mexico City — a global perspective on the risks of prenatal fluoride exposure: Esperanza Angeles Martinez Mier is chair of the Department of Cariology, Operative Dentistry and Dental Public Health in the IU School of Dentistry at IUPUI. This research will provide data of fluoride intake and excretion in pregnant women to understand fluoride metabolism. Results would be relevant not only for Mexico but for other communities all over the world that could have similar fluoride exposure levels, to inform health policymakers worldwide.

*To read the full announcement go to https://news.iu.edu/stories/2019/04/iu/releases/25-six-projects-earn-pira-grants.html?&ntm_source=news.iu.edu/index.html&ntm_medium=web&ntm_campaign=iu_news&ntm_term=more_news_feature&ntm_content=Six%20projects%20earn%20IU%20President%27s%20International%20Research%20Award%20grants