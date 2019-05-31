Michigan State: Diamonds and rust

What makes PFAS so problematic is its tightly connected carbon and fluorine atoms, one of the strongest bonds in nature. Natural processes that break down other compounds don’t work on PFAS compounds.

At Michigan State University’s Fraunhofer Center for Coatings and Diamond Technologies, researchers are finding success at breaking down PFAS compounds through an electro-chemical oxidation process using arrays of tiny diamonds and high voltage electrical charges.

“Imagine hundreds of thousands of single-crystal diamonds, 1 micrometer in size, less than the width of your hair,” said Cory Rusinek, a scientist in the MSU Fraunhofer lab.

“Diamond is the most robust electrode material you can make. It’s able to withstand the high voltage and high current you need for electro-chemical oxidation, which is basically what we use to destroy PFAS.”

A hot-filament diamond reactor treats PFAS-contaminated water at Michigan State University’s Fraunhofer Center for Coatings and Diamond Technologies on September 13, 2018. (Photo: Derrick L. Turner)

Arrays of thin electrodes covered with the tiny diamonds are introduced to PFAS-containing water, and then a high-voltage charge is applied.

“The PFAS molecules interact with the surface, they oxidize (lose electrons, an atomic component), and there’s defluorination,” Rusinek said.

What’s left are common elements and compounds that are far easier to deal with than PFAS, such as carbon dioxide and fluoride, he said.

The treatment has shown great success in the laboratory and on a small scale, Rusinek said. The problem, however, is the amount of electricity needed: 25 to 70 watt-hours per liter of contaminated water. For a wastewater treatment plant or a system controlling contaminants flowing from a landfill or polluted area, dealing with tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or even millions of gallons of water, it’s too big of a power bill.

Instead, the treatment might work with other methods that absorb, isolate and concentrate PFAS, such as some very fine, membrane filtration systems. The diamond-electric treatment then would be applied to a much smaller volume of water with a much higher concentration of PFAS contamination.

The Michigan State project, only started about 18 months ago, is now moving to a larger-scale laboratory study and “mini-pilot studies to determine what the cost of a system might be,” Rusinek said.

Clarkson University: “Small lightning bolts”

At Clarkson University in New York state, electric discharge plasma — “think of them as small lightning bolts,” said engineering professor Tom Holsen — is being used to break apart PFAS compounds. And the U.S. Air Force has taken interest.

In this process, gas is bubbled through PFAS-contaminated water, concentrating the compounds at the surface. “They’re surfactants — they’re like soap,” Holsen said. “They want to be at the water-air interface.”

An enhanced contact electrical discharge plasma reactor treats PFAS-containing water in experiments at Clarkson University in New York, in this November 2017 photo. (Photo: Tom Holsen, Clarkson University)

Then, metal electrodes transmit electricity through a layer of gaseous argon. The electricity flow forms a high-energy plasma at the electrode tips. (Ever see a decorative plasma ball, with which you can touch the outer glass orb and have a little lightning bolt dance to where your finger is touching? Clarkson’s “enhanced contact electrical discharge plasma reactor” operates via the same concept.)

The plasma creates short-lived “free radicals,” unstable atoms with only one electron, “that can break the carbon-fluorine bond, which is the backbone of the PFAS molecule,” Holsen said.

“It continually unzips the molecule, keeps chopping down to fluoride ions, carbon dioxide” and other products “that are much less toxic,” he said.

The process for treating PFAS was discovered “kind of by serendipity,” Holsen said. The university lab was working on treating general contaminants in water, while looking at how PFAS is accumulating in and affecting the Great Lakes as part of another project

“We happened to put some PFAS in the reactor along with some other contaminants, and discovered it was removed better than the other contaminants,” he said.

The Air Force in 2017 provided $1 million in funding for the continuation of Clarkson’s project.

“We have some (plasma) reactors in the back of a 20-foot trailer,” Holsen said. The university will move from the lab to the field, testing its technology on 55-gallon drums of PFAS wastewater from Air Force sites contaminated from years of use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

“There’s a large potential for this being a viable approach to PFAS contamination,” he said.

University of Cincinnati: Catalyst for change

At the University of Cincinnati, researchers are developing a technology to remove fluorine from PFAS compounds and oxidize it, ending with its “conversion to environmentally friendly byproducts,” said researcher Wael Abdelraheem.

“Carbon-fluorine is a very strong bond,” he said. “We’ve established an iron-based catalyst in our lab that has a very strong reducing power. It can defluorinate the PFAS.”

Abdelraheem said he couldn’t provide many more details, as a patent is pending on the technology.

Researchers are now working on scaling up the project, verifying that they can reproduce their results, and assuring their process is not creating undesirable byproducts, Abdelraheem said.

Michigan Tech: Filter fine-tuning

At Michigan Technological University in Houghton, researchers are working with the most common protective product in use today for PFAS — granular activated carbon filters. But the focus is on how to make them most effective.

The carbon filters don’t destroy PFAS compounds, they only capture them. But filtration needs might vary in size from a home system to a large-scale system for a municipal water treatment plant. Michigan Tech’s research is on granular-activated carbon filters.

“What we’re trying to do is create ways to tell other engineers how they can treat PFAS with granular-activated carbon,” said Alan Labisch, an environmental engineering student working on the project under the supervision of Michigan Tech environmental engineering professor Eric Seagren and professor emeritus David Hand.

The modeling technology “accounts for everything,” Labisch said — the amount of water, flow rates, the amount of PFAS and other contaminants and organic matter in the water.

Designing a system that’s exactly right-sized is important for local governments and others who need to control costs, he said.

“If you know what’s in our water, we can tell you how big you need to make your absorber,” Labisch said.

Remediation approaches to the emerging PFAS contamination problem nationally and worldwide probably won’t focus in one place, said Rusinek at Michigan State.

“All of these technologies have little caveats,” he said. “There’s really no one, true solution. It’s going to be a puzzle of a few different remediation options. It’s just finding that right combo.”

*Original article online at https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/05/31/pfas-contamination-forever-chemical/3770012002/

