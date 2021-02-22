Residents Lose Bid for Gas Restrictions at Site of Refinery Fire

A federal district court judge allowed a Wisconsin refinery to continue using a hazardous chemical despite nearby residents’ concerns about the potential for an accidental release.

The residents, who had been evacuated from their homes after explosions at the refinery in 2018, failed to show that Superior Refining Co. LLC’s ongoing use of hydrogen fluoride at its refinery posed a threat of injury, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin said. The court denied their request for an injunction.

The residents’ fear of Superior’s use of hydrogen fluoride “is not a sufficiently concrete injury to establish standing…

