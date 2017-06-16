Excerpt of review:

One of the best features of this book is how it exposes the power of the dental establishment in its quest to preserve the wealth and privilege of its members. Otto reveals how dental leaders use their clout in Congress and in statehouses throughout the country. The ADA has tremendous resources and an army of lobbyists and policy experts to preserve its private fee-for-service model that advances regular and cosmetic dentistry for the privileged and leaves millions of Americans without dental care—the human consequences of contemporary capitalism.



* Read the full review at http://www.truthdig.com/arts_culture/item/teeth_20170616