The Rugby City Council took another step in eliminating fluoride from the city’s water treatment process.

In a regular meeting Monday evening, the council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 408, which, if passed, would repeal Ordinance No. 84.

Passed on Nov. 17, 1958, Ordinance No. 84 ordained that the city’s water supply would be treated with fluorides “for the promotion, protection and preservation of the general health and welfare” of city residents.

Fluoride occurs naturally in the city’s water supply, however it is treated with additional fluoride. The fluoride used in the water treatment process has been corroding equipment at the city’s water treatment plant.

In July, Public Works Committee Chairman and Ward 1 Councilman Neil Lotvedt explained the committee would like to remove fluoride from the water treatment process due to the corrosion of water plant equipment. Ward 3 Councilman Tim Bartsch, Sr., motioned to eliminate the fluoride and change the ordinance requiring it, which was approved with all council members voting yes.

The repeal ordinance awaits a second reading…

*Original article online at http://www.thepiercecountytribune.com/page/content.detail/id/532919/Fluoride-repeal-gets-first-reading.html?nav=5003