Sandusky’s water supply will be fluoridated. Over the objection of City Commission Harold Schaeffer, the municipal legislators forced through an emergency ordinance authorizing the introduction of fluorine to the city water system. Schaeffer, the lone dissenter, told the commission, “this affects every citizen in Sandusky. I think it should appear on the ballot.”

