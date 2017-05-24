Residents with an opinion on the divisive issue of fluoridated water can weigh in when a public meeting is held May 29 at City Hall.

The 3 p.m. session will include presentations by Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health and a fluoride supporter, and Dr. Hardy Limeback, former president of the Canadian Association of Dental Research, who opposes fluoride in drinking water.

Anyone who wishes to speak can send an email to fluoride@sarnia.ca to reserve a spot. When those speakers are finished, others in the public gallery will be given an opportunity.

Submissions sent to the fluoride email by June 2 will also be included in a report to city council.

Sarnia narrowly voted to remove fluoride from drinking water in 2013. But the chemical, which is used to reduce tooth decay, still comes out of the tap because a majority of municipalities in the Lambton Area Water Supply System support its use.

• Original article online at http://thesarniajournal.ca/city-seeking-public-comment-on-drinking-water-fluoride/