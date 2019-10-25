Fluoride Action Network

home // News // SC notice to Centre, others on plea for ban on dumping of fly ash in water bodies of MP”s Singrauli //

SC notice to Centre, others on plea for ban on dumping of fly ash in water bodies of MP”s Singrauli

Source: Outlook - The News Scroll | October 25th, 2019
Location: India

Excerpt

… Dubey contended that water of the many villages, namely Govindpur, Kusmaha, Kakri, Harrahwa, Khairahi, Naktu, Sirsoti, Chilkadand, Pasavar Raja and Dibulgang, Jaitpur, Jayant, Baliyari, Jubadi, Chandawal, Yogichaura, Bhairawan and Misra, is already contaminated and rendered unsafe for drinking due to high fluoride concentration and toxic residue.

*To read the full article go to https://www.outlookindia.com/newsscroll/sc-notice-to-centre-others-on-plea-for-ban-on-dumping-of-fly-ash-in-water-bodies-of-mps-singrauli/1648919

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF