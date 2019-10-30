Public schools will soon be allowed to use fluoridated salt in their lunches to save children”s teeth. Fluoridated salt is currently banned due to concerns over excessive intake. But worrying data about tooth decay has the government seeking ways to strengthen kids” teeth. As early as December, schools will be allowed to add fluoride to kids” diets in the form of culinary salt. Parents are warned to stop giving their children fluoride supplements, if the school decides to supply the mineral too. According to official data, more than 70% of Taiwanese 12-year-olds have at least one cavity. Levels of tooth decay among Taiwanese children are higher than the rates in Hong Kong and South Korea.

