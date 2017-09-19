SEOUL — A group of South Korean scientists have developed highly stable and cheap solar cells made out of fluorine, a state-run institute said Tuesday.

The team led by Kim Jin-young from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) developed the edged selectively fluorinefunctionalized graphene nanoplatelets with structure of perovskite solarcells that can achieve a stability of 82 percent.

A perovskite solar cell is a type of cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, considered a next-generation technology with the potential of achieving even higher efficiency. However, low instability and high production costs have been cited as factors that block such technology from becoming commercially viable.

“This study overcame weakness of perovskite solar cells that have high efficiencies but low stability,” Kim said, adding that the technology would help the commercialization of the solar cells.

Their findings were published in the latest edition of the journal, “Nano Letters.”

*Original article online at http://koreabizwire.com/scientists-develop-solar-cells-out-of-fluorine/95834