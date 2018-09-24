SOUTHERN Downs Regional Mayor Tracy Dobie has requested information from Queensland Health regarding water fluoridation after new evidence has emerged supporting it.

This comes after reports the Australia Medical Association and Australia Dental Association would step up pressure on the Southern Downs Regional Council to start fluoridating its drinking water.

Cr Dobie said there was strong arguments for and against fluoridating water.

“The Australia Medical Association and Australia Dental Association claim there is new evidence in support of fluoridation,” Cr Dobie said.

“In 2014, there was a survey taken of those residents connected to the reticulated water system.

“While there was only a 30% response to the survey, over 50% of the respondents were in favour of removing the fluoride from the reticulated water system.

*Original article online at https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/sdrc-to-look-into-fluoridation/3532428/