Please join us on Tuesday, September 24 for a lively panel discussion on the future of oral health care, presented by DentaQuest in partnership with POLITICO. The event will be streamed live from Washington, D.C. from 8:15AM ET – 9:30AM ET.

About the Event

An estimated 74 million Americans have no access to oral health care – that’s nearly double the number of people without health insurance. In Washington, there has been little political will to change this status quo, as much of the policy discussions around health insurance leave out oral health. What will it take to recognize oral health as an integral part of overall health care before it’s too late?

Featured Speakers:

• Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), House Committee on Energy and Commerce

• Richard J. Manski, DDS, Chair of Dental Public Health, University of Maryland School of Dentistry

• Julie Watts McKee, DMD, State Dental Director, Kentucky Department of Public Health

• RADM Erica Schwartz, Deputy Surgeon General, Health and Human Services

