Topic: The safety of water fluoridation has been debated for decades. A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics added new information to this debate by demonstrating that higher fluoride intake during pregnancy was associated with lower IQ scores in boys. In this exclusive Facebook Live interview, we will discuss this controversial issue with the lead author of the study, Rivka Green, MA, a doctoral student in clinical developmental neuropsychology at York University in Canada.

When: Tuesday, September 17, at 3:00 p.m. ET

How to Join: Click here to be taken directly to the video and join the interview live on our feed. Feel free to comment, ask questions, and react during the interview!

Questions? If you have questions before Tuesday’s Facebook Live interview, submit them by commenting below and we will address them during the event!

*Original article online at https://www.medpagetoday.com/pediatrics/generalpediatrics/82114