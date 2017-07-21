Earlier this month the Sheridan City Council held a work session where the idea was discussed of having voters take to the polls to decide whether or not they want to the City to keep fluoridating the public water supply.

As Sheridan Media previously reported, several councilors, including Councilwoman Kristin Kelly were not in favor of putting the issue on the ballot.

As a recent guest on our news talk show Public Pulse, Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller said that the City is still mulling their options on the fluoride issue.

Miller said that if the Council decides to place the question on the ballot, it would be part of next year’s general election in November, or the general election in 2020.

*Original article online at https://www.sheridanmedia.com/news/city-still-mulling-fluoride-options94329