The Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night will be discussing a handbook for the Mayor and Council. Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller says that this is something he’s been seeking for quite awhile.

Mayor Miller says that the issue of fluoridation of water at the water treatment plants will be addressed in the form of two separate resolutions, the first of which would put the question on the ballot in November, and the second addresses a proposed public opinion survey on water fluoridation.

The Council will meet at 7 pm Monday night on the third floor of City Hall in Council Chambers. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on AM-1410 KWYO.

*Original article online at https://www.sheridanmedia.com/news/fluoride-handbook-council-s-agenda99579