The Sheridan City Council will soon be considering a resolution that would put the issue of fluoridation of the City’s water supply on the General Election ballot in 2020.

City Attorney Brendon Kerns presented the Council and Mayor Roger Miller with the resolution at a Council study session Monday night. Kerns said that the resolution, as it is currently written, would allow for only City residents to vote on the issue.

The Council is expected to officially consider the resolution at their regularly scheduled meeting next Monday night, which will be the last meeting of the Council for 2018.

*Original article online at https://www.sheridanmedia.com/news/fluoride-resolution-discussed-study-session102680