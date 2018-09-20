Rockhampton Regional Council was among the first to opt out of fluoridation after the 2012 legislative amendment repealing the mandatory obligation to fluoridate public, potable water supplies that serviced at least 1000 people.

Rockhampton Region in 2012 included the current Livingstone Shire.

“It is a travesty the Rockhampton council abandoned fluoridation before the long-term benefits for the community became apparent,” AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said.

“It remains a safe and very cost-effective way of preventing tooth decay in both children and adults.

“If Rockhampton Regional Council recommences fluoridation, it would pave the way for Livingstone Shire Council to access fluoridated water.”

Should Rockhampton and Livingstone councils fluoridate their public water supplies?

*Original article online at https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/vote-now-should-rocky-livingstone-put-fluoride-in-/3526257/