Dr Lisa Creaven of Spotlight Whitening also recommended wetting the toothbrush with warm water prior to brushing for a smoother brushing experience.

She told IBTimes UK: “Although toothpaste contains water that will naturally foam the paste, lubricating the brush prior can make the brushing experience that bit more comfortable.

“There is no right or wrong but again the more comfortable it is, the longer you are likely to brush for and that is what’s important.”

What is key, however, is not rinsing the mouth immediately after brushing, according to the NHS. Instead, simply spit out excess toothpaste.

Rinsing straight away “will wash away the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste, thus diluting it and reducing its preventative effects.”

*Original article online at http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/should-you-wet-your-toothbrush-before-brushing-dentists-give-definitive-answer-1661999