New Delhi (PTI) – The National Green Tribunal has sought comments from various stakeholders on the pollution caused by industrial and mining activity in Singrauli and Sonebhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed various parties in the case to file a written note, not exceeding five pages, on different aspects including on the report submitted by the committee on the pollution and the directions that need be passed for environmental protection.

The green panel has sought comments on “whether the industries have complied with the directions of the tribunal and recommendations of the committee in discharging of their corporate social responsibility.

“Keeping in view the general impact of industrial and mining activity in that area, what is the adverse impact on environment and public health and what directions need to be passed for prevention and control of pollution including shutting down all the industries if necessary,” it said.

The tribunal said it would go through the written submissions and then start hearing the matter on day-to-day basis.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey, who has filed the plea opposing power projects in Singrauli and Sonebhadra districts, said the directions issued by the tribunal and the committee are being flouted by various industries and the pollution levels have reached critical levels.

The lawyer had also opposed grant of sanction for any new project or for expansion of existing units till an action plan for improving environment is implemented.

The petition had also sought that existing power plants and other industries in the area be directed to install modern devices and equipment for controlling or minimising pollution they are allegedly causing.

Earlier, a committee set up by the NGT to inspect areas in Singrauli and Sonebhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where coal mines and thermal plants are operating, had submitted its interim report on environment and health of the people.

In a detailed report, the committee had submitted that heavy industrial activities in the region were a major source of pollution in the area and the ground water in the villages near Singrauli was contaminated with high fluoride and mercury concentration.

In 2015, the tribunal had constituted a core committee for monitoring of potential hazards of industrial development in Singrauli area and five sub committees for quantification of industrial pollution and impact assessment of water, air, soil and health in and around Singrauli.

It had also directed that expenditure in conducting the inspection, survey and studies would be met by the respective state governments for the region and they may be permitted to recover it from industrial units, thermal power and coal mines.

*Original article online at http://www.ptinews.com/news/9280064_Singrauli–NGT-seeks-comments-on-pollution-by-industries.html

Note from FAN:

According to Wikipedia, “All major companies operating in Singrauli belongs to Indian energy industry. [In the list of industries below there is a large Aluminum industry as well as an explosives company.] The operations of companies include mining of coal for power generation. In recent past, several private companies have also joined the league of companies operating in Singrauli. It is expected by 2017 that Singrauli would feed around 35,000 MW of electrical power to the grid alone.

Major companies operating or coming up at Singrauli are:

1. Reliance Power Limited (3960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project)

2. NTPC Limited (3 Power Plant with combined generation capacity of 9760 MW)

3. Coal India Limited ( Through its subsidiary NCL annual production 80 Million MT)

4. Essar Power Limited ( 1 Power Plant of 1200 MW)

5. DB Power Limited (1 Power Plant of 1320 MW)

6. Renusagar Power Plant ( 800 MW)

7. Anpara Power Plants (Combined capacity of 3830 MW)

8. Obra Thermal Power (1300 MW)

9. Rihand Hydro Power (300 MW)

10. Hindalco Industries Limited (20K MT of Aluminum and 40k MT of Alumina per annum)

11. IDL Explosives Limited (Hinduja Group)”