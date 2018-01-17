Fluoride Action Network

home // News // Snacks fuel tooth decay – even if you brush, says study //

Snacks fuel tooth decay – even if you brush, says study

Source: Press Release: The University of Edinburgh | January 17th, 2018
Location: United Kingdom, Scotland

Title of Study: Positive association between sugar consumption and dental decay prevalence independent of oral hygiene in pre-school children: a longitudinal prospective study,
Journal of Public Health, Dec 29, 2017

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF