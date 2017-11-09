The American Water Works Association (AWWA) provides the standards for the chemicals used in community drinking water systems across the U.S.

The AWWA have made this draft document on Sodium Fluoride available for public comment.

The Deadline is Nov. 20th to submit comments. After that deadline date, comments will have to wait until the next revision of the standard by the American Water Works Association.

According to the document, “If you have any comments or questions about this standard, please call AWWA Engineering and Technical Services at 303.794.7711, FAX at 303-795-7603, write to the department at 666 West Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80235-3098, or e-mail at standards@awwa.org ”

On page viii, the draft document states:

“In May 1985, the US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) entered into a cooperative agreement with a consortium led by NSF International (NSF) to develop voluntary third-party consensus standards and a certification program for direct and indirect drinking water additives… In April 1990, USEPA formally withdrew its list of acceptable drinking water additives, and regulatory oversight of direct and indirect drinking water additives passed to the process developed by the consortium developed under the leadership of NSF.”

*The draft document is available at http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/am-water-works.sodium-fluoride.draft-sept-2017.pdf