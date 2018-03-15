Solvay’s (Brussels, Belgium; www.solvay.com) Specialty Polymers has agreed to sell its Porto Marghera plant, which produces hydrofluoric acid, to Alkeemia, part of the Italian Fluorsid Group. The hydrofluoric acid is utilized by Solvay as a base chemical for the production of selected specialty polymers.

This divestment is in line with Solvay Specialty Polymers’ strategy to focus on specialties, where technology and innovation make the difference, to improve the sustainability of its productions

Fluorsid Group is one of the key players in the hydrofluoric acid and derivatives market at an international level. Alkeemia will acquire Solvay Specialty Polymers’ Porto Marghera* branch of activities, and the employees at the site will be transferred.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2018 and it is subject to customary closing conditions.

*Note from FAN:

Porto Marghera is in the highly polluting “industrial zone” port area at Marghera on the mainland opposite Venice and near the town of Mestre.