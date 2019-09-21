Candidates for the Southern District Health Board have received a ranking from the Public Health Association on how they best meet its values.

Following a survey of the 17 candidates for the board, the association rated them on four key PHA values: pro-fluoridation, prevention focus, equity, and knowledge and experience.

Business owner Shanon Arnold and health coach and business director Graham Clarke indicated they disagreed with fluoridation of the water.

Gordon Dixon and Andrew Velman were not included in the scorecard, but spoke in person at a forum on Friday night about their goals. At the meeting Mr Dickson also indicated he disagreed with fluoridation.

The 15 candidates who responded to the survey were Dr Peter Rodwell, Dr John Chambers, Dave Cull, Ross Andrews, Shanon Arnold, Craig Ashton, Bob Barlin, Jason Bauchop, Ilka Beekhuis, Graham Clarke, Lyndell Kelly, Malcom Macpherson, Lyndsay Rackley, Jeanette Saxby and Rob Woodhouse.

Candidates the PHA found best fitted their values were emergency medicine specialist Dr Peter Rodwell, ACC area lead Craig Ashton, Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull and Otago Polytechnic Capable NZ mentor Malcom McPherson.

Dr Rodwell and Mr Ashton ranked highly on knowledge and experience, and equity, and got “agree” marks on prevention focus and pro-fluoridation.

Mr Cull received a “strongly agree” pro-fluoridation rating and “agree” marks on all the other policies. Mr McPherson received “strongly agree” on knowledge and experience and pro-fluoridation, and “agree” on the others.

Candidates found to be least compatible were Mr Arnold and Ross Andrews.

Mr Andrews received a “neutral” mark for fluoridation and “disagree” for all other factors, while Mr Arnold was ranked “disagree” for all four.