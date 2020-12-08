Southwestern public health issues fluoride and sodium reminder for Oxford County

Southwestern public health issued their annual reminder on the levels of fluoride and sodium in water of certain areas of Oxford County.

The release from Southwestern public health noted the natural occurrence of sodium and fluoride in some areas of Oxford may pose a health concern for some residents.

The increased sodium in some areas could affect people on a sodium-reduced diet while fluoride exposure for children seven and under may cause a slight teeth discolouration, public health officials said.

“Fluoride and sodium are naturally occurring minerals in Oxford County’s water supply,” Amy Pavletic, the health unit’s program manager for environmental health, said. “While these minerals are harmless for most people, those with health challenges that could be impacted by excess sodium in their diet should be keenly aware of the sodium content in drinking water.

“As well, parents in certain communities should note fluoride levels, which could cause cosmetic dental discolouration in young children. It’s all about giving residents the information they need to make the best decisions for their personal and family’s health.”

Ingersoll’s water supply has fluoride levels between 0.8 and 2.1 mg/l. The water supply in Lakeside has fluoride levels up to 1.6 mg/l, while Norwich, Otterville and Springford levels fluctuate between 0.1 and 1.7 mg/l. The water supply in Brownsville has a fluoride level of 1.7 mg/l.

Sodium levels under 200 mg/l are considered safe to drink, but levels above 20 mg/l are a concern for people on sodium-restricted diets – typically those with kidney disease, heart disease, high blood pressure or liver disease, according to the report.

Public health recommends individuals speak with their health-care provider on how these sodium levels may impact their health.

The water supply in Tillsonburg, Norwich, Otterville, Springford, Embro, Bright, Brownsville, Ingersoll, Thamesford and Woodstock all have sodium levels between 2 and 62 mg/l.

There are 17 municipal drinking water systems in Oxford County that are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Health information advisories on water began locally in 2013 after the former Oxford County public health unit received feedback from residents wanting regular updates.

Under the Ontario Safe Drinking Water Act, provincial public health units notify the health community and residents when water-testing results require public education.

